Anil Kapoor’s mom Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral: Emotional Janhvi Kapoor with injured Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay last respects

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, breathed her last at the age of 90. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and passed away after battling age-related health issues. Now, just ahead of her funeral, an emotional Janhvi Kapoor, injured Shikhar Pahariya and Sonam Kapoor were seen arriving to pay her last respects. Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other close family members and friends were also seen arriving to bid farewell to Nirmal.