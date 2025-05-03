Ex-TVXQ's Kim Junsu's blackmailer gets sentenced to 7 years in prison for extorting 800 million KRW: Report

A female BJ in her 30s, referred to as A, was convicted of crimes such as blackmailing and extorting large sums of money from singer Kim Junsu. A faced charges under the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Economic Crimes and was sentenced to 7 years in prison on February 6, 2025. However, she filed an appeal the next day, and as per the May 2 report of K-media Chosun Biz, the court rejected the appeal and upheld the prison sentence.

The Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court remained with its previous 7-year prison verdict due to the gravity of the offense. The court also ordered the confiscation of A's mobile phone due to concerns of potential further harm. A faced charges for allegedly extorting around 800 million KRW (600,000 USD) from Kim Junsu. The money was acquired by her threatening the K-pop idol 101 times between September 2020 and October 2023 to leak private conversations.

Reportedly, the former TVXQ member submitted a recorded blackmail call by A to the court. Taking into account the verbal and material evidence, the ruling was made. The court explained the verdict by stating, "Given the duration and method of the offense and the amount of damage, the crime is extremely serious." They also stressed the impact it must have had on Kim Junsu's mental health.

Regarding that, the court said, "The victim has suffered extreme stress and depression due to the continuous threats and demands for money from the defendant and therefore requested severe punishment." The artist's side also argued that he suffered for 5 years from threats and extortion "because she knew Kim Junsu was a celebrity, and she could exploit the public's attention." A, however, is not ready to back off yet and reportedly filed another appeal after the May 2 ruling was not in her favor.

However, the chances of her appeal getting granted seem low due to accusations of her being a repeat offender. As per Kim Junsu's agency, Palm Tree Island, there were several other victims of A's extortion, just like the K-pop idol. “We have confirmed that there are multiple victims of Ms A’s blackmail, not just ourselves. We have decided to take legal action to prevent further harm," they said.

