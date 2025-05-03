POLL: What should Alia Bhatt wear for Cannes Film Festival debut? VOTE as actress shares her excitement

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She will be gracing the prestigious international event in 2025. Fans are expecting her to turn heads once again with her look after impressing everyone at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to find out the opinion of fans on what Alia should wear on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Check out the options and vote below!

What should Alia Bhatt wear for her Cannes Film Festival debut? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to find out the opinion of fans on what Alia Bhatt should wear for her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Classic red carpet gown Timeless saree Stylish power suit

Alia Bhatt recently expressed her excitement about gracing the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. In a statement to ANI, she said, “There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression.” She considered it an honor.

Alia Bhatt will be joining many famous personalities at the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult are expected to attend.

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Other Bollywood celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and more are also expected to be present at the event.

Ishaan and Janhvi's film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the team as the executive producer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has her YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha, slated to release on Christmas 2025. The actress will be seen in action alongside Sharvari in the Shiv Rawail directorial.

Apart from this, she has been shooting for her next project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Titled Love & War, it is a love triangle story in which Alia will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Love & War is currently set to release on March 20, 2026, but the latest reports suggest that it might be delayed.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra is ‘finally heading home’ to ‘angels’ Nick Jonas, Malti and what is waiting for her has our heart: SEE PIC