K-pop May 2025 lineup: BTS' Jin, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR and more set to drop new tracks this month

K-pop stans, May 2025 is here and it’s stacked. New music is dropping left and right, and your playlist is about to get a serious upgrade. Jin from BTS is finally back. SEVENTEEN, TXT, TWICE and BOYNEXTDOOR? Also coming in hot, we've got Baekhyun, RIIZE, and even a wild collab from Tablo and RM. Not enough? BIBI, DAY6, P1Harmony, TRENDZ, and triples are all joining the lineup.

And did we mention Maroon 5 is teaming up with Lisa from BLACKPINK? Iconic!

From solo debuts like JAECHAN and LIM SEJUN to returns from legends like Kim Jae Joong, this month has everything. Expect bangers, ballads, and maybe a few viral TikToks. Whether you're here for the vocals, the visuals, or the vibes, May is your month.

Clear your schedule and charge your earbuds; the comeback season is officially ON.

May 1, 2025

* TRENDZ

• 5th Single Album: Chameleon

• Title Track: “Chameleon (카멜레온)” • MV: YouTube

* KJRGL

• 1st Mini Album: Cloud_Six

• Title Track: “Cloud_Six” • 6 PM KST | MV: YouTube

* JANG HANEUM

• 1st Mini Album: LUCID DREAM

• Title Track: “SHINE” • 6 PM KST | MV: YouTube

* HyeRim (김혜림)

• Title Track: “서로의 오늘 (Each our own today)” • 6 PM KST | MV: YouTube

May 2, 2025

* TXT

• Digital Single: “Love Language” • 1 PM KST | MV: YouTube

* i-dle

• Special Mini Album • 6 PM KST

* TABLO (Epik High) x RM (BTS)

• Title Track: “Stop The Rain” • 1 PM KST | MV: YouTube

* Maroon 5 ft. Lisa

• Title Track: “Priceless” • MV: YouTube

May 5, 2025

* CHENLE (NCT)

• Chinese Special EP: ‘灿 (Lucid)’

May 7, 2025

* KISS OF LIFE

• Special Digital Single: “Live, Love, Laugh” • 6 PM KST

* E’LAST

• 5th Mini Album: Versus • 6 PM KST

* DAY6

• Digital Single: “Maybe Tomorrow” • 6 PM KST

May 8, 2025

* P1Harmony

• 8th Mini Album: DUH! • 6 PM KST

May 9, 2025

* ablume

• 1st Single Album: “Echo” • 12 PM KST

May 12, 2025

* MEOVV

• 1st EP Album: MY EYES OPEN VVIDE • 6 PM KST

• Pre-release (April 28): “HANDS UP”

* tripleS

• Title Track: “깨이 (Are You Alive)”

• Album: ASSEMBLE25 • 6 PM KST

May 13, 2025

* BOYNEXTDOOR

• 4th EP: No Genre • 6 PM KST

May 14, 2025

* BIBI

• 2nd Album: EVE: ROMANCE • 6 PM KST

* TWICE (JP)

• 5th Best Album: #TWICE5

* YUTA (NCT JP)

• 1st Single: TWISTED PARADISE

May 15, 2025

* JEONG SEWOON

• EP: Brut • 6 PM KST

May 16, 2025

* Jin (BTS)

• 2nd Mini Album: Echo

• Title Track: “Don’t Say You Love Me” • 1 PM KST

* LIM SEJUN

• Solo Debut Single • 6 PM KST

* JAECHAN (DKZ)

• 2nd Mini Album: JCFACTORY vol.2 • 6 PM KST

May 17, 2025

* X:IN

• 3rd Mini Album: Defend Myself • 6 PM KST

May 19, 2025

* i-dle

• 8th Mini Album • 6 PM KST

* RIIZE

• 1st Album: ODYSSEY

• 6 PM KST

* BAEKHYUN (EXO)

• 5th Mini Album: Essence of Reverie • 6 PM KST

* KIM JAE JOONG

• EP Album: Beauty in Chaos • 6 PM KST

* VVS

• 1st EP: D.I.M.M • 6 PM KST

May 26, 2025

* SEVENTEEN

• 5th Album: HAPPY BURSTDAY • 6 PM KST

* KickFlip

• 2nd Mini Album: Kick Out, Flip Now! • 6 PM KST

