Thunderbolts Day 2 India Box Office: Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's superhero flick nets Rs 2.25 crore

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts continues its underperformance at the Indian box office. On its second day, the superhero ensemble managed to collect an estimated Rs 2.25 crore nett, bringing its two-day total to Rs 6 crore nett. The film, despite being a significant chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has failed to generate strong traction in India.

Thunderbolts' Day-wise India Nett Collections:

Day India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.75 crore Day 2 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 6.00 crore

After a tepid opening of Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1, Thunderbolts needed a boost on Friday to build some momentum heading into the weekend. However, the Day 2 dip, though not steep, suggests that the film is poised to settle in the low-performance zone, indicating limited interest from audiences.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more in key roles. The film follows a group of antiheroes thrown into a dangerous mission that could lead to their redemption. The lack of A-list MCU stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and others seems to be a reason why audiences so easily ignored Thunderbolts in the region.

The tepid response is in line with the broader trend of Hollywood titles struggling at the Indian box office in 2025. Captain America: Brave New World and Disney’s Snow White also failed to make a mark earlier this year. Interestingly, the only Tinseltown title to truly draw crowds was Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release, both in February and again in March.

It appears Indian audiences are sticking to their tradition of only turning up for cinematic giants like Nolan and James Cameron, while turning a cold shoulder to most other offerings, even from Marvel.

With early weekend numbers underwhelming, Thunderbolts faces an uphill battle in India. While it may show some stability in the days ahead, its prospects for a strong box office performance look dim. Unless it sees an unexpected weekend surge, the film is likely to remain one of Marvel’s quieter performers in the Indian market.

Elsewhere in Asia, including in China and South Korea, Thunderbolts is pulling in similarly modest numbers. In parts of Europe, including Italy, the film’s run so far is also slow. Stateside, the title eyes a USD 70 to USD 75 million launch weekend gross, despite competition from Sinners and a Minecraft movie. We’ll have to wait and watch if its domestic market performance is up to the mark.

