Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's movie nets healthy Rs 11.5 crore on first Friday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Raid 2, which is a spiritual sequel to its original release, Raid, was released in cinemas on May 1, 2025. The crime thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Set seven years after the events of the 2018 film, Raid 2 has finished two days of its theatrical run.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has earned Rs 11.5 crore on the second day, i.e., Friday, at the box office. The slight drop comes a day after the Ajay Devgn-starrer collected Rs 19 crore on the opening. It benefited from the partial holiday of Maharashtra Day/Labor Day in some states of India yesterday.

The cumulative collection of Raid 2 is recorded as Rs 30.5 crore in two days. The crime thriller will witness a spike in its business on the third day and fourth days, which coincide with Saturday and Sunday holidays.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19 crore Day 2 Rs 11.5 crore Total Rs 30.5 crore

Raid 2 is currently competing with The Bhootnii and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh at the box office. The Raid sequel features Ajay Devgn returning as Amay Patnaik, who conducts his 75th raid at the residence of Dada Manohar Bhai, a character played by Riteish Deshmukh. Vaani Kapoor is cast as Malini Patnaik. She replaced Ileana D'Cruz from the original movie.

Raid 2 also features Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. Raid, which was released in cinemas in 2018, turned out to be a hit at the box office. Going by the phenomenal start, the sequel can surely emerge as a successful venture.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

