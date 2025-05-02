Top 5 India Net Opening Days of 2025 in Hindi: Chhaava tops the coveted list; Raid 2 takes 3rd spot

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, has begun its box office journey on a banger note. While the second instalment of the Raid franchise entertains the audience, here's taking a look at the top 5 India net opening day collections of 2025 so far.

Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, holds the record of biggest Hindi opener in India. Released on February 14, the historical drama had taken a phenomenal start of Rs 28.50 crore net.

The second spot belongs to Salman Khan starrer mass action drama Sikandar. The Eid 2025 release had taken an opening of Rs 25 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie couldn't live upto the huge expectations and wrapped its theatrical run at Rs 101 crore net domestically.

The third biggest opener of 2025 among Hindi releases is none other than Raid 2. The Ajay Devgn, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor starrer thriller drama smashed a superb opening of Rs 19 crore net on its debut day. Released on Labour's Day, the movie took advantage of partial holidays in some states.

The fourth spot belongs to Sky Force. The Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan starrer aerial action drama opened with a decent Rs 13.75 crore net in India. The movie couldn't emerge as a box office hit despite getting raving reviews across the nation.

The fifth spot belongs to Sunny Deol starrer Jaat. The mass action drama directed by Gopichand Malineni opened with a figure of Rs 9 crore. Co-starring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, the movie is still running in cinemas and is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 85 crore net.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

