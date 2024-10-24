7 Highest-Grossing DreamWorks Movies Worldwide: Shrek 2, Kung Fu Panda and others

It is because of DreamWorks Animation that the cinematic universe received many well-crafted stories along with numerous memorable characters. The studio is celebrated for its creation of a variety of commercially successful films that were also received positively by critics. Their films aim to resonate with audiences of all ages, striking a balance between entertaining children and adults. DreamWorks Animation is responsible for some great animated franchises. So, here we have curated the list of 7 highest-grossing DreamWorks movies worldwide.

7 Highest-Grossing DreamWorks Movies Worldwide

1. Shrek 2

Unarguably, Shrek 2 is the most loved installment in the franchise, and calling it merely a blockbuster movie would be unjust. This beloved sequel was a colossal hit and made huge money at the box office. Released in 2004, the American fantasy comedy film is DreamWorks Animation's highest-grossing movie. Shrek 2 minted USD 935 million at the global box office.

However, the movie's financial success was not surprising as the first Shrek is a classic, and the sequel has more pop culture references owing to its engaging story and jokes.

2. Shrek The Third

Although the film might seem disappointing when compared to the other installments in the franchise, Shrek The Third still managed to become the second highest-grossing DreamWorks movie worldwide. During its theatrical run, the animated flick smashed USD 807 million against an estimated budget of USD 160 million. Though it did not become a cult classic like the rest of the installments, it contributed significantly to the studio's success.

The 2007 movie was a satisfactory addition to the Shrek film series and brought in new characters like King Arthur. Shrek The Third showcased a good dynamic between Donkey and Puss in Boots.

3. Shrek Forever After

The Shrek film series turned out to be DreamWorks' most profitable venture. Since the franchise already attracted immense interest, the audience's curiosity about the fourth movie, Shrek Forever After, was obvious. With Mike Mitchell as the director, the animated flick grossed USD 756 million at the global box office.

It stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews, and John Cleese, reprising their voice roles from the previous films. Well, Green Ogre's fever doesn't seem to fade away, as a fifth Shrek movie is already on its way.

4. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Finally, a different entry to the list other than Shrek movies! Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted saw huge financial success at the worldwide box office. It stands fourth among the highest-grossing DreamWorks movies globally. This beloved venture rushed into the theatres in 2012 and earned USD 746 million globally.

Referred to as a critically popular and commercial blockbuster, Europe's Most Wanted brings the gang together for one last party. The characters realize how much they have matured and evolved since their daring escape from the zoo in the first film.

5. Kung Fu Panda 2

The original Kung Fu Panda film received much praise from critics, establishing itself as a beloved animated film. However, its sequel, Kung Fu Panda 2, elevated the franchise even further, earning acclaim as one of the finest animated sequels. The story did not lose its essence, and Po's character appeared more engaging than before. Hence, all these factors helped Kung Fu Panda 2 to grow bigger than its prequel.

Interestingly, the animated sequel earned USD 664 million, maintaining a small difference from its prequel's earnings. With these figures, Kung Fu Panda 2 secured the fifth position in the list of highest-grossing DreamWorks movies worldwide and is an absolute box office success.

6. Kung Fu Panda

Jack Black, voicing the lead character in Kung Fu Panda, guaranteed a positive response to the movie among the audience. It tells the story of Po, an overweight and incredibly clumsy panda who wishes to join Furious Five, a powerful and reserved group of martial artists.

Surprisingly, Kung Fu Panda did wonders at the box office by smashing USD 631 million globally. With these figures, the John Stevenson and Mark Osborne movie is one of the most successful DreamWorks movies worldwide.

7. How to Train Your Dragon 2

Given the films mentioned in the list, DreamWorks Animation has definitely earned more profits by creating sequels to its movies. Released in 2014, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is the second film in the trilogy.

The Dean DeBlois movie was not only DreamWorks one of the lucrative project but also recorded impressive feat among its contemporary releases. How to Train Your Dragon 2 grossed USD 614 million at the worldwide box office.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing DreamWorks Movies At Global Box Office:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Shrek 2 USD 935 million 2 Shrek The Third USD 807 million 3 Shrek Forever After USD 756 million 4 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted USD 746 million 5 Kung Fu Panda 2 USD 664 million 6 Kung Fu Panda USD 631 billion 7 How To Train Your Dragon 2 USD 614 million

Some other highest-grossing DreamWorks movies worldwide are Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, The Croods, and Madagascar among others.

You can also check out the most successful movies worldwide adjusted for inflation and the biggest Disney flops of all time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

