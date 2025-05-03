Good Bad Ugly OTT Release: Ajith Kumar’s biggest Tamil hit of 2025 mints Rs 242 worldwide; when and where to watch online

Good Bad Ugly marked Adhik Ravichander’s biggest Tamil action drama at the box office. Headlined by Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film showcased him in a completely new and massy role—one that earned appreciation from all corners. And now, the film has finally set its sights on an OTT release.

When and where to watch Good Bad Ugly

The makers of Good Bad Ugly had already finalized Netflix as the streaming platform for the Ajith Kumar starrer after its theatrical run. Now, the action flick has officially locked its OTT release date for May 8.

They shared a poster of the film on X with the caption: “Avaru rules ah avare break pannitu velila varaaru na… sambhavam iruku. 8 May anniku sambhavam irukku. Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Good Bad Ugly

The premise of Good Bad Ugly begins with the return of the notorious crime boss AK, also known as Red Dragon in the underworld. His past includes a voluntary surrender, made in the hope of peacefully reuniting with his wife and son after serving time in prison.

However, AK’s plan to visit and reunite with them is derailed when he’s ambushed by assassins sent by his enemies. Meanwhile, fearing the consequences of his dark past, AK’s wife Ramya urges him to stay away from their lives.

Things take a darker turn when AK’s son Vihaan and wife Ramya are taken hostage and falsely implicated in criminal cases by his enemies. What follows is AK’s transformation back into his former self, Red Dragon, as he fights to protect his family and clear their names.

Cast and crew of Good Bad Ugly

The main star cast of Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar in the lead, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Karthikeya Dev, Prasanna, Jackie Shroff, Redin Kingsley, Priya Prakash Varrier, Simran, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, and others.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

