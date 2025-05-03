Yook Sungjae’s The Haunted Palace tops ratings, Roh Jeong Eui's Crushology 101 struggles for viewership

The latest drama ratings for Friday reveal a clear winner, and it’s not even close. On May 2, 2025, The Haunted Palace pulled in a solid 8.8 percent nationwide average, holding firm as the most-watched drama of the week. Meanwhile, Crushology 101 kicked off its second half with just 0.8 percent, still working to capture a wider audience.

So, what’s got viewers hooked on The Haunted Palace? This fantasy series blends royal intrigue with supernatural suspense. Yoon Gab (Yook Sung Jae), a respected palace official, becomes the host of an ancient Imoogi spirit, sending the court into chaos.

Yeo Ri (Bona), a shaman’s granddaughter who gave up her mystical path to become a glass artisan, finds herself drawn back into the world of spirits. Along with reform-driven King Yi Seong (Kim Ji Hoon), they face off against powerful female ghosts hell-bent on revenge.

The Haunted Palace is dark, dramatic, and full of twists, exactly the kind of storytelling that keeps the audience coming back.

On the flip side, Crushology 101 goes for something lighter and more relatable. Roh Jeong Eui stars as Bunny, a top sculpture student still reeling and stumbling from a love gone wrong case.

Her dating past left her with low self-esteem, but things take a turn when two very different guys show up: Hwang Jaey Eol (Lee Chae Min), a sweet and grounded design student, and Cha Ji Won (Jo Joon Young), a charming chaebol heir who seems almost too perfect.

It’s a classic love triangle with a modern twist. Crushology 101 is full of cute moments, emotional detours, and a lot of visual appeal.

Despite a good-looking cast and campus romance appeal, Crushology 101 hasn’t managed to click with the broader viewership yet. On the other hand, The Haunted Palace is gaining momentum fast, with strong performances, striking visuals, and an unfolding mystery that keeps raising the stakes.

With both dramas heading into their crucial stretch, the pressure is on. Will Crushology 101 pull off a late comeback, or is The Haunted Palace set to rule the ratings through the finish line?

