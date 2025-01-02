Kraven The Hunter India Box Office Update: Sony-led superhero film underwhelms after bombing domestically

Kraven: The Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role along with Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, and others, has finally hit the big screens in India. However, the reception is quite underwhelming.

Kraven: The Hunter opens with a mere Rs 1 crore in India; needs miraculous jump

Directed by J C Chandor, Kraven: The Hunter was released in India on January 1, 2025. However, the superhero film failed to attract the audience on its opening day and took a dull start of under Rs 1 crore. The movie now needs to show extremely good trends in the coming days in order to put up a healthy total. However, seeing its reception among the audience, the fate of Kraven is almost locked.

According to current trends, Kraven: The Hunter is expected to end its theatrical run in India with a sorry fate of under Rs 5 crore. The movie has received average to poor word-of-mouth from critics and the audience. Previously, Joker 2 also faced the wrath of its weak content and ended up being a disaster at the box office.

Kraven: The Hunter bombs at the domestic box office

Originally released on December 13, 2024, Kraven: The Hunter was opened to negative reviews in the US. Based on a Marvel comic character, the movie couldn't strike chords with moviegoers and ended up being a flop in its domestic release.

Made on an estimated budget of USD 110 million to USD 130 million, the Sony Entertainments’ superhero movie couldn't even collect half its production cost. A similar fate is expected in the Indian markets, too.

