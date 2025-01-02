Box Office: Moana 2 and Wicked aim at a USD 475 million photo finish in North America

Hollywood had two musical releases in November 2024, Moana 2 and Wicked. Backed by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2 is the sequel to Moana (2016) which had a blockbuster run. John M. Chu's helmer, Wicked, scored decently at the box office Both movies are in their last leg as they are all set to close the curtains in cinemas.

Moana 2 And Wicked To Reach Finish Line At USD 475 Million In North America

Released on November 29, 2024, Moana 2 had a great start on the first day at the North American box office. At USD 57.8 million on Day 1 including previews, the Moana sequel opened much bigger than Wicked that collected USD 46.2 million on its opening day on November 22, 2024. However, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-starrer maintained a stronger hold during its run.

As per early estimates, both Moana 2 and Wicked would end up earning almost USD 475 million in North America while reaching the finish line.

Moana 2 Is Eyeing USD 1 Billion Worldwide; Wicked Targets USD 750 Million

Moana 2 has collected USD 900 million at the worldwide box office. Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho's musical adventure film is targetting USD 1 billion by the end of its theatrical run. With better word-of-mouth, Moana sequel could have earned USD 300 million more. Nonetheless, David Derrrick Jr.'s helmer is a huge blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Wicked now stands at USD 643 million and is expected to touch USD 750 million at the finish line. Ariana Grande's musical fantasy movie scored decently overall, however, not too well outside North America. Wicked 2, which will release this year, has high expectations to perform better than the first installment of the two-part film adaptation. It should ideally target billion dollars business.

Here Are The Overall Gross Collections Of Moana 2 And Wicked So Far

Particulars Moana 2 Wicked Domestic USD 404 million USD 432.9 million International USD 496.6 million USD 210.8 million Worldwide USD 900.6 million USD 643.8 million

Watch The Official Trailers Of Moana 2 And Wicked Here:

Moana 2 And Wicked Are Competing With New Releases

Moana 2 and Wicked aren't just the two films competing with each other at the North American box office. They are also locking horns with Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic 3 along with Christmas releases, Nosferatu, and A Complete Unknown.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

