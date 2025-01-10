Madraskaaran Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Shane Nigam and Vaali Mohan Das' action film earns Rs 50 lakh on opening day

Madraskaaran hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The action film stars Malayalam actor Shane Nigam in the lead role and marks his debut in Tamil cinema. Helmed by Vaali Mohan Das, the Kollywood movie is produced by B.Jagadish under the banner of SR Productions.

Madraskaaran Collects Rs 50 Lakh In Tamil Nadu On Day 1; Expected To Grow Its Business On Pongal

Madraskaaran begin its journey with a slow start at the box office. It opened to Rs 50 lakh in Tamil Nadu on the first day of its release. Shane Nigam-starrer has received good reception mainly for his intense performance. Also featuring Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, and Aishwarya Dutta, Madraskaaran, the Tamil film aims to capitalize its earnings on the Pongal weekend.

Apart from Shane's acting and screen presence, the rural entertainer is also praised for the raw portrayal of Chennai.

The word-of-mouth of Madraskaaran in the coming days will determine the fate of the Kollywood release. The film is locking horns with Vanangaan at the Tamil box office. Madraskaaran fared better than Arun Vijay's recently released movie.

Madraskaaran To Compete With Madha Gaja Raja, And More

Apart from Vanangaan, Madraskaaran will also battle with other Tamil upcoming releases at the box office. It includes Vishal-starrer Madha Gaja Raja, Nithya Menen's Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Akash Murani's debut, Nesippaya. All of them will hit the screens in January 2025.

Shane Nigam's Work Front

Shane Nigam is one of the talented actors in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut as a child artist in the 2010 film, Thanthonni. His notable movies include Kismath, Parava, Kumbalangi Nights, Ishq, and more. Before making his Tamil debut, Shane was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam movie, Little Hearts.

Madraskaaran In Theaters

Madraskaaran is running in cinemas near you. Are you planning to watch Shane Nigam-starrer?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.