Little Hearts OTT Release: When and where to watch Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar starrer Malayalam rom-com flick

The Malayalam movie starring Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar has made its way to the OTT streaming platform after releasing back on June 7, 2024. The romantic comedy movie was directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira.

The movie is available for streaming online from August 13, 2024, onwards on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing the official update on Instagram, the film’s producer Sandra Thomas penned the words, “Here it is, everyone! Little Hearts will be streaming on Amazon Prime starting tonight 12 am. Please watch and share your thoughts. Thanks!”

Check out the official post here:

The movie features the tale of Sibi who lives along with his father Pushpakandam "Baby" in a simple lifestyle. As they make a living for themselves by taking care of a cardamom estate owned by their family friend, romance starts to take place in both their lives with unexpected twists coming their way.

The rest of the film focuses on how they tackle this situation without having to break anyone’s heart. The movie was well-received by the critics and was a commercial success in theaters.

Aside from the leads, the movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Baburaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffer Idukki, Aima Rosmy Sebastian, Ramya Suvi, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathy, Shammi Thilakan, and more in key roles. The film was written by Rajesh Pinnadan with music composed by Kailas Menon.

Check out the trailer of Little Hearts:

Interestingly, the movie was banned in GCC countries during its time of release due to the portrayal of homosexuality in one of the three love stories of the film. The film also has themes of queer identity and the struggle for social acceptance faced by people from the LGBTQ+ community and their marriage in Indian society.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) called the film an immoral idea hatched in anti-Christianity and criticized the film saying it promotes homosexual and extramarital affairs.

Coming to the work front, Shane Nigam is currently filming his debut Tamil film Madraskaaran, directed by Vaali Mohan Das. The actor also has movies like Aayirathonnam Ravu and Painkili in the making.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vignesh Shivan shares sweet moments of Nayanthara bonding with her twin sons Uyir and Ulagam