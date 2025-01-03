5 Tamil movies releasing on Pongal 2025: Vishal’s much-delayed Madha Gaja Raja to Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai

2025 is here and already movies are slated to release in theaters one after another. As Pongal and Sankranti are to be celebrated soon, movies from Tamil and Telugu cinema are storming into theaters.

While Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam are releasing from Telugu cinema, various Tamil movies are also hitting the big screens soon. Here are some of the top Tamil movies you can check out on Pongal this year.

5 Tamil movies releasing on Pongal 2025

1. Madha Gaja Raja

Cast: Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan (late), Subbaraju, Rajendran

Director: Sundar C

Genre: Action Comedy

Release date: January 12, 2025

Initially expected to be released for Pongal 2013, Vishal starrer action comedy flick Madha Gaja Raja is finally hitting the big screens after a gap of 12 years. The flick directed by Sundar C is said to be an entertaining flick that is packed with high-octane action and emotional scenes and is releasing on January 12.

With Vishal playing the lead role, the film has an ensemble list of actors like Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, and many more actors in key roles. The film is musically crafted by Vijay Antony, making it his second and last collaboration to date with Vishal.

2. Nesippaya

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Release date: January 14, 2025

Late Tamil actor Murali’s son and Atharvaa Murali’s younger brother Akash Murali is gearing up for his acting debut with the romantic thriller flick titled Nesippaya.

The movie is slated to release on January 14, 2025, coinciding with Pongal 2025, and is said to have a captivating and thrilling storyline that is laced with a love story. The film is written and directed by Vishnuvardhan who is helming a movie after the 2021 blockbuster biopic Shershaah starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

With Akash playing the lead role, the film has Aditi Shankar playing the female lead with an ensemble cast of actors like R Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, and more in key roles.

3. Vanangaan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, Radha Ravi

Director: Bala

Genre: Action Drama

Release date: January 10, 2025

One of the most prominent South Indian movies releasing in January 2025 as a Pongal release would be Vanangaan starring Arun Vijay. The movie directed by Bala marks the director’s return to helming a cinema after the 2020 direct-OTT release movie Varmaa (remake of Arjun Reddy) starring Dhruv Vikram.

The film is expected to be a hard-hitting and gruesome movie that is touted to leave you with a heavy heart. The movie depicts Arun Vijay playing a man who is deaf and mute with the atrocities that lead him to a crime.

Interestingly, the film was initially announced with Suriya in the lead role but due to several changes in the script, the actor was replaced by Arun Vijay. Moreover, the cast initially included Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju but were re-casted later on.

4. Madraskaaran

Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Pandiarajan

Director: Vaali Mohan Das

Genre: Action

Release date: January 10, 2025

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is making his debut in Tamil cinema with the flick Madraskaaran. The film directed by Vaali Mohan Das is said to be an action movie focusing on two strangers.

In a conflicting moment, both of them get into a minor argument which leads to life-altering events in their life. The film is said to focus on how even the most insignificant situation could lead to a change in people’s perceptions. With Shane in the lead role, the movie has actors Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, and more in key roles.

5. Kadhalikka Neramillai

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, John Kokken, Mano

Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release date: January 14, 2025

Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen are collaborating for the first time as a romantic pair in the Tamil film Kadhalilkka Neramillai. The film directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is said to be a rom-com revolving around the life of Shruti, a young woman who doesn’t believe for a perfect life you need love, marriage, and children.

Especially after her chaotic view on relationships with former lovers, she believes the world is better off without said aspects. However, things start to shift when her true love comes into her life, likely to change her perception of everything.

The movie is slated to release on January 14, 2025, and also has actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, and more in key roles. Additionally, the film’s music is crafted by AR Rahman.

The above-mentioned films are just some of the top Tamil movies releasing in theaters for Pongal. Initially, Ajith Kumar and Trisha starrer Vidaamuyarchi was also slated to release in January but was later postponed due to certain factors with a new date yet to be announced.

