On This Day At The Box Office: Revisiting Veer Zaara on its 20th anniversary

Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, holds a special place among the audience. The cult classic starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini is celebrating its 20th release anniversary today. Here's taking a look at the historic box office collection of this Indo-Pak-based epic love saga.

Veer Zaara Grossed Rs 98 Crore Worldwide In Original Run; A Huge Hit

Mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 23 crore, the much-loved romantic drama grossed over Rs 98 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as a big money spinner. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer took an opening of Rs 2.50 crore and went on to collect Rs 9.75 crore net in its opening weekend. The movie ended its box office rampage at a phenomenal Rs 41.75 crore net (Rs 60.50 crore gross) in India and attained a Super-Hit verdict.

Besides its terrific run at the Indian box office, it did an outstanding business in the overseas markets. The movie raked over around USD 8.2 million from international territories and took its lifetime box office collection to Rs 98 crore gross globally in its original theatrical run. Veer Zaara recorded around 1.3 crore footfalls during its release year, which is huge and still a dream for many.

The movie made numerous records and set new benchmarks by becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2004. It also bagged various accolades including the National Film Award.

Veer Zaara Re-Release Running Successfully Overseas

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Veer Zaara ranked among the greatest romantic dramas of Indian cinema. The movie was re-released multiple times, with the most significant domestic re-release in September 2024 when it successfully grossed over Rs 100 crore mark.

With the success of its domestic re-run, the makers decided to give it a shot in the international locations too. Marking the 20th anniversary of its release, Veer Zaara is currently playing at theatres in foreign territories. The total box office collection of Veer Zaara, including its original and multiple re-runs, has reached Rs 106 crore gross globally.

Following are the details of Veer Zaara Box Office Performance:

PARTICULARS FIGURES First Day Rs 2.50 crore First weekend Rs 9.75 crore Total India Net Rs 41.75 crore India Gross Rs 60.50 crore Overseas USD 8.2 million Total WW Gross Rs 98 crore Footfalls Rs 1.3 crore Budget Rs 23 crore Multiple Re-Release Biz Rs 8 crore (est.) Total WW Gross Rs 106 crore

