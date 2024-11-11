To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zaara returned to cinemas overseas on Thursday, drawing in an impressive USD 185,000 (Rs. 1.50 crore) over the weekend. Earlier this year, the film was re-released in India as well, during which it grossed Rs. 3.75 crore. Together, these re-releases have brought in over Rs. 5 crore globally this year.

Germany drew the best response to the re-release, where the film grossed EUR 25K playing just 25 odd shows. Germany is one of the strongest markets for Shah Rukh Khan and Veer Zaara was one of the first films that made him break out in this non-traditional market for Hindi films back in the 2000s, so it's fitting that the film fared the best here.

Canada was the next best performer with CAD 43K weekend from just 10 cinemas. The collections could have been higher if more shows had been added as most of the key locations in Toronto and Surrey were running to capacity on 2-3 shows each day. The pre-sales for weekdays are pretty good, propelled by spillover demand. It could manage a decent run here and may even go on to breach CAD 100K.

France also delivered a notable turnout, with 700 admissions on Friday across just five screens—higher attendance than most new releases from India get. In its original release, Veer Zaara had raked in 22K admissions in the market, one of the highest for Indian films even to date.

The mild disappointment was the United States, which, considering how the other markets performed, could have reached USD 50K or more. But that’s just nitpicking—after all, what’s the point of being disappointed about missing a few thousand dollars for a re-release?

The territorial breakdown for Veer Zaara (re-release) is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 28,000 Canada USD 31,000 Gulf USD 36,000 United Kingdom USD 28,000 Germany USD 27,000 France USD 12,000 Australia USD 12,000 Rest of World USD 10,000 TOTAL USD 185,000

(Rs. 1.50 cr.)

The re-release success of Veer Zaara is a testament to its lasting appeal and Shah Rukh Khan's international stardom, proving that even two decades later, the film continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Released in 2004, Veer Zaara had grossed Rs. 61 crore in India and Rs. 38 crore overseas for a worldwide gross of Rs. 99 crore. Subsequent re-releases from 2004 to 2023 added Rs. 3 crore, pushing its lifetime gross over Rs. 100 crore. With the 2024 re-release, Veer Zaara has now reached an estimated global total of Rs. 106 crore.