Veer Zaara Re-Release Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta film shows STRONG hold in limited screens; Stands the test of time

Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini, has successfully completed two weeks at the box office during its re-run. The movie was re-released on a very limited screen on September 13 along with Tumbbad (re-release) and The Buckingham Murders. The movie trended so well that it collected Rs 2.58 crore net during its two-week theatrical re-run in India.

Veer Zaara Shows Good Hold, Collects Rs 2.58 Crore Net On Limited Screens

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the classic Hindi romantic drama Veer Zaara holds a special place among fans, and its hold at the box office proves that. It collected Rs 1.55 crore net in its first week of re-release on limited showcasing in 282 cinemas, which is a fantastic hold.

The movie faced a dip in showcasing due to the new releases on the second weekend, but it managed to add around Rs 65 lakh to the final tally while running in 203 cinemas. Further, it minted another Rs 38 lakh on weekdays and took its 2nd-week cume to Rs 1.03 crore. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 2.58 crore net in its two weeks of re-run with an impressive hold.

Veer Zaara Total Box Office Collection Reaches Rs 103.80 Crore As Per Worldwide Gross

Veer Zaara is among the most loved Shah Rukh Khan movies. The makers have re-released the cross-border love story multiple times over the years and generated ample revenue. Talking about its original theatrical run in 2004, the romantic drama grossed a total of Rs 98 crore worldwide. With the multiple re-runs, the movie has passed over the Rs 100 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 103.80 crore.

The movie is expected to show some more legs at the box office and can sustain itself on the screens for a couple of more weeks until Dussehra 2024. However, its showcasing will be reduced in the third weekend due to the new releases of Jr NTR’s Devara.

Veer Zaara was re-released alongside Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, which is also doing exceptionally well in its second inning.

Let's Have A Look At Veer Zaara's Collections Over The Years:

Original Run India Gross - Rs 61 Cr

Original Run Overseas Gross - Rs 37 Cr

Total - Rs 98 Cr

2005 to 2023 Gross: Rs 2.50 Cr

Feb 2024 Gross - Rs 0.30 Cr

September 2024 Gross - Rs 3.00 Cr (2 Weeks)

Total - Rs 103.80 Cr Gross Box Office Collection

Veer Zaara In Theatres

Veer Zaara plays in select theatres across India. Which is the film you would like to see again in theatres? Let us know.



