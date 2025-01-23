Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor’s epic saga re-release postponed, now set to hit theaters on THIS date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Padmaavat will now be re-released in theaters on February 6, 2025, to mark its seventh anniversary. Originally set for re-release on January 24, 2025, the date has been postponed. This gives audiences another chance to experience the film’s grandeur on the big screen.

Padmaavat is considered one of the most visually stunning and commercially successful films in Indian cinema, featuring a remarkable cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Padmaavat is a grand saga of valor, passion, and obsession, set in medieval India in 1303 AD.

Bhansali Productions Instagram post revealed the new date. The post read, "The epic saga re-releases on a new date - 6th February, 2025! Relive the iconic tale on the big screen."

The story revolves around Queen Padmavati, the proud wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, who is the jewel of the prosperous Kingdom of Chittor in northwest India. Renowned for her extraordinary beauty and her unwavering sense of justice, Padmavati becomes the subject of rumors. Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Hindustan, upon hearing about her captivating beauty, becomes obsessed with her.

In a bid to capture the Queen Padmavati, the tyrannical Sultan and his army wage an attack on the prosperous kingdom of medieval India. Maharawal Ratan Singh, her loyal husband, rallies his courageous soldiers to defend their land and preserve the honor of his beloved wife.

Padmaavat became a global phenomenon following its 2018 release, garnering widespread acclaim for its breathtaking visuals and unforgettable performances. Audiences were particularly impressed by Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Sultan Khilji, and Shahid Kapoor's role as Raja Ratan Singh.

Advertisement

Viewers lauded the film for its grandeur, meticulous craftsmanship, and emotional depth, with many praising its ability to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Earlier this month, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, was also re-released in theaters.

According to Pinkvilla's box-office analysis, the film, produced by Dharma Productions, had a strong start, earning a net collection of Rs 1.75 crore on its re-release, making it the second-highest opening for a re-released movie, just behind Tumbbad. The film continued to draw a solid audience in its second week and ultimately concluded its re-release run with a total of Rs 5.45 crore.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty gives tight hug to hubby KL Rahul in UNSEEN PIC as parents-to-be celebrate 2 years of marriage, proving their fairytale romance