Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collection of Sky Force, Deva, Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar

Bollywood is looking to make a solid return in 2025. The year began on a dull note with Fateh not being able to well. Emergency started slow and the trend is strictly average; and that's not good enough. Azaad is a washout at the box office with not much coming over the weekdays. We now look forward to the upcoming Hindi movies.

Next up is Sky Force. The movie is looking to take a better opening than recent Akshay Kumar movies, perhaps because the packaging and presentation is better. The excitement surrounding Veer's debut, clubbed with the presence of Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, should ensure that this aerial actioner nets around Rs 7.25cr on the opening day. Independence day should ensure it's biggest single day of the run

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde led Deva is looking like a really solid movie from the looks of it but the marketing can be found to be lacking. The makers of Deva do have a winner but if the promotions are not taken seriously, it won't be able to unleash its true potential. The teaser received a terrific response, the song Bhasad Macha was well received too, while the trailer got a decent reception. As things stand, the movie looks to open in the vicinity of Rs 7.75 crore net.

Things surrounding Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa directed by Advait Chandan look quite lukewarm at the moment. The remake tag is going against its favour. The units released aren't poor in any way, just that once a movie is seen as a remake (in the post Covid age), it starts going downhill. We predict an opening of around Rs 0.75-1 crore net.

Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar has generated some great excitement for itself among the prospective audiences. The trailer and the songs are being enjoyed by one and all. There's no doubt that it'll be the actor's biggest solo opener. The question is how much of the well-received pre-release units will convert into good opening day footfalls. Spoof movies are tricky to predict, as far as box office goes. Pinkvilla puts its conservative estimates for the movie at Rs 4.50 crore for the opening day. As the release date draws nearer, we can give a prediction with more authority.

