Padmaavat Re-release: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer historical epic-saga to grace silver screens on THIS date

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat has attained a cult status over the years. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial was released back in 2018 and nearly seven years later, the film is all set to grace the solver screens again on January 24, 2025.

On January 22, Viacom 18 Studios and Bhansali Productions shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handle and shared the poster of the epic period drama. It featured the iconic stills of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor from the film. "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January," the post was captioned and the entire team was tagged alongside.

Take a look

The announcement came as a surprise for the movie lovers as they thronged the comments section reacting to the update. A fan requested, "Please do a reunion meet with the whole cast and crew. The photos will boost the hype even more!" and another inquired, "Is it going to be the original cut? Without the ghoomar censoring? "

In addition to this, another fan exclaimed, "Finallyyyyyy" while another excited fan expressed, "Ufff.... Waiting." Many fans expressed their desire to have the re-release of movies like Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Black, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

One of the most loved films, Padmaavat is based on the life of Rani Padmavati, a queen of the Kingdom of Chittor. The period drama brings to life the epic saga when Alauddin Khilji, a tyrant and cynical ruler wanted to win over India’s most powerful kingdom, Chittor, and its queen. To defeat him and save their honor, Rajput women perform Jauhar (mass suicide by immolation) along with Padmavati, rendering Alauddin's quest a failure and leaving him furious.

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also released in the theaters.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office analysis, bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film opened with an impressive Rs 1.75 crore net in its re-release, the second-best opening for a re-release movie after Tumbbad. It continued to rake up a significant audience in its second week, too, and it wrapped up by minting Rs 5.45 crore.

