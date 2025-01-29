Rekhachithram 18 Days Box Office Update: Asif Ali's blockbuster grosses Rs 54 crore worldwide; nears end of glorious run

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan and others is near its theatrical end at the box office. The Malayalam movie bagged a blockbuster verdict in 18 days of its box office run.

Rekhachithram grosses Rs 54 crore in 18 days worldwide; Big Blockbuster

Following the blockbuster success of Kishkindha Kaandam, Asif Ali returned to the screens with this new mystery crime thriller. Fortunately, the movie wrecked havoc at the box office and sailed through a blockbuster theatrical run.

Rekhachithram took the biggest opening in Malayalam cinema this year. The Asif Ali movie took full advantage of the festive week and recorded a phenomenal trend at the box office. It crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in 14 days of its run, becoming the second Asif Ali movie to do so.

Currently, its global cume stands at Rs 54 crore gross after 18 days of theatrical run. Of which, Rs 25 crore came from the home state, while the rest of India contributed around Rs 4.75 crore, taking the total India cume to Rs 29.75 crore.

Besides its superlative domestic box office performance, the movie also succeeded in registering good footfalls in the international markets. The mystery crime thriller grossed over Rs 24.25 crore overseas. It is likely to pass the Rs 25 crore mark soon.

Rekhachithram nears its theatrical end; Can it hit the Rs 60 crore mark?

Directed by Jofin T Chacko, Rekhachithram is currently in its final stages. The movie is expected to attract audiences for a few more days before concluding its global theatrical run. Its performance in the coming days will determine how far it can go. However, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark now seems unlikely, as its momentum has slowed down with the arrival of new releases—Pravinkoodu Shappu and Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

Nevertheless, Rekhachithram emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025, continuing the golden streak of Malayalam cinema.

Rekhachithram In Theaters

