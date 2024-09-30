ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collections 3rd Weekend: Tovino Thomas’ fantasy-actioner inches closer to Rs 85 crore; Asif Ali's film continues showing BLOCKBUSTER hold

The competition between Onam releases Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Kishkindha Kaandam has proven beneficial for both films. The epic action adventure featuring Tovino Thomas is nearing the impressive Rs 85 crore milestone, while the mystery-thriller starring Asif Ali has become a box office hit.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Adds Rs 7.50 Crore In 3rd Weekend; Continues With Phenomenal Trend

Starring Tovino Thomas in triple roles along with Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, and others, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a 3D epic action adventure that has stormed the box office thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth.

After packing a solid punch of Rs 76.50 crore in two weeks, the movie added another Rs 7.50 crore to the tally in its third weekend and took its worldwide cume to Rs 84 crore gross. Out of this, Rs 30 crore came from international locations, while Kerala contributed a sum of Rs 49 crore gross. The movie was also released in other languages in India, where it raked around Rs 5 crore in 18 days.

While the movie will soon hit Rs 50 crore at the Kerala Box office, it has collected a total of Rs 54 crore considering all India gross till its third weekend.

The Tovino Thomas starrer has emerged as a Super-Hit movie at the global box office. Meanwhile, its rival release, Kishkindha Kaandam, is also doing wonders at the box office.

Kishkindha Kaandam Recorded Another BIGGER WEEKEND Than Tovino Thomas’ ARM

Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali as the lead, Kishkinda Kaandam is a mystery thriller that is enjoying a dream theatrical run at the box office. The small-budget movie directed by Dinjith Ayyathan has already emerged as a blockbuster and is now setting new benchmarks for upcoming releases.

Kishkindha Kaandam recorded another bigger weekend than its rival release, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The movie earned Rs 9.25 crore in its third weekend, 18% higher than what ARM minted on the same weekend.

The total worldwide gross collection of Asif Ali starrer has reached Rs 65 crore, which is a historical feat for a movie that opened with a mere Rs 75 lakh.

The movie collected Rs 34 crore from the state, while the rest of India contributed around Rs 4 crore. It also found a significant audience in international locations, where it grossed Rs 25 crore in the 18 days of its release.

The all-India gross collection of Kishkindha Kaandam currently stands at Rs 38 crore—Rs 40 crore.

ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam To Enjoy Free Run

Seeing the phenomenal trends at which both the Onam releases are performing, it is difficult to say where they will end their theatrical runs. With no significant releases in the upcoming weeks and a National holiday on Gandhi Jayanti, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Kishkindha Kaandam will see a spike in their business. It will be interesting to see if these movies can secure a good hold at the ticket window after the Dussehra releases.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

