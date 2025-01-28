Box Office: After underwhelming result of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Mammootty eyes big comeback with Bazooka

Mammootty is among the legends of Indian cinema. Coming from Malayalam cinema, the 73-year-old actor is currently facing a rough patch at the box office. Here's taking a look at what's coming next for him!

Dominic continues an underwhelming trend; fate almost locked

Released with many expectations, Dominic And The Ladies Purse failed to impress the audience and the critics. As a result, the mystery thriller remained an average performer at the box office. Directed by Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Dominic has so far grossed 6.50 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie witnessed a steady run but at the lower levels. Moreover, it dipped massively on weekdays after a decent opening weekend.

The fate of Dominic is almost locked and it's not favourable. It is a back-to-back disappointment for Mammootty as his previous release Turbo had also met with a similar fate.

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammootty is now gearing up for the release of his next titled Bazooka. The action thriller directed by Deeno Dennis is slated to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. However, the makers are yet to begin its promotional campaign. It will be interesting to see whether Bazooka makes up for its scheduled release date or not.

Bazooka is among the most-anticipated Malayalam movies of this year. If it manages to meet the audience's expectations, Bazooka will ensure a grand comeback of Mammukka at the box office. The movie also stars Gautham Vasudeva Menon in a pivotal role. It was earlier planned to release in 2023 but later got postponed.

Are you looking forward to Bazooka? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sky Force Day 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya movie witnesses a dip post weekend; collects Rs 6 crore on first Monday