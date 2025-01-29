Daaku Maharaaj Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Balayya-led mass actioner ends theatrical run grossing Rs 115 crore

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, along with Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The movie is all set to wind its box office journey at Rs 115 crore globally.

Helmed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj made its debut on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The movie opened well and entertained the audience during the festive week. However, the mass action drama couldn't find the required momentum after the Sankranti week. Now, it is all set to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 115 crore, of which a significant chunk came from the domestic markets.

The movie grossed over Rs 89 crore in the Telugu belt, i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It collected around Rs 6.5 crore in Karnataka, while Rs 1.25 crore came from the rest of India, including Hindi markets. The final India gross of Daaku Maharaaj will be around Rs 96.75 crore.

In addition to its domestic performance, the Nandamuri Balakrishna movie found some love overseas, grossing USD 2.1 million (Rs 18.25 crore) in its entire run.

Daaku Maharaaj emerges as an Average performer

Though Daaku Maharaaj became the fourth consecutive Rs 100 crore grosser for Nandamuri Balakrishna after Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, and Bhagvanth Kesari, it could bag a Clean Hit verdict. The Balayya-Bobby Deol movie is set to end up with an Average tag due to its underwhelming performance in the second week.

One of the major reasons why Daaku Maharaaj’s business saw a dent is the blockbuster wave of Sankranthiki Vasthunam at the box office. For the unversed, both movies clashed on Sankranti week.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.