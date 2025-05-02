Jaat Lifetime India Box Office: Sunny Deol-led action flick targets Rs 85 crore net finish

Jaat Lifetime India Box Office: Sunny Deol made his recent big-screen comeback nearly 2 years after Gadar 2 with Jaat, a mass action entertainer helmed by Gopichand Malineni. On its release on April 10, 2025, the film saw mixed to positive reviews, which made it enjoy an average to decent run among the masses.

With its entry in the fourth week of its run, the Sunny Deol starrer has exhausted the box office with several back-to-back new releases such as Raid 2, Kesari 2, Ground Zero and The Bhootnii. All these releases running together in theaters have slowly reduced the screens as well as the collection of the Sunny Deol starrer. Jaat is now targeting the end of its run at a lifetime India net of Rs 85 crore.

While the initial expectations from this mass entertainer were very high, it didn’t disappoint with any drastic measures and showed an average run till now, running mostly among the mass-dominated territories. While the film failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club, its public reception does appropriately justify the film’s lifetime net box office collection.

Jaat ended its run as the second highest net grosser of Sunny Deol’s career, beating his previous big grossers like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The top position, however, is still held strongly by his all-time blockbuster. While Jaat was a non-franchise film, Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Border 2 or a mega-budget epic like Ramayana has a better chance to overtake Gadar 2.

Among his upcoming films, Sunny Deol would appear on-screen once again this year with Lahore 1947, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. A sequel for Jaat titled Jaat 2 has also been officially announced with Sunny Deol leading the mass entertainer once again, hopefully eyeing much bigger results.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and several others in the leading cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

