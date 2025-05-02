Box Office: Revisiting collections of Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrers as Raid 2 plays in theaters

The latest release from Bollywood in Indian theaters is Raid 2, a sequel to Ajay Devgn’s earlier thriller film Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 brings together two much-loved actors, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, as the leading protagonist and antagonist, respectively. Other additions to the film’s lead cast include Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Raid 2 released in cinemas on May 1, 2025, with strong pre-release hype. While the film runs in theaters, let’s revisit how the on-screen duo of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh has been received by the audience at the box office in the past.

1. Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal was the third installment of the popular Dhamaal franchise, released in 2019. While Riteish Deshmukh was already a part of the Dhamaal film series, Ajay Devgn joined as a new addition, with both playing individual comic characters. The film was directed by Indra Kumar and became a box office hit, earning a net of Rs 150 crore. An upcoming multistarrer sequel, including both Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is currently in the filming stage.

2. Masti

Another popular comedy franchise helmed by director Indra Kumar began with Masti in 2004. The film marked the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani as the leading male actors. The film was another box office success for the duo, collecting Rs 20.25 crore. Like Dhamaal, a continuation of the franchise titled Masti 4 is also in the works, but without Ajay Devgn, as he had only starred in the first installment.

3. Cash

Stepping away from comedies, the duo featured together in the action thriller Cash, directed by Anubhav Sinha. Alongside them, the film also starred Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Esha Deol, Shamita Shetty, and Dia Mirza. Unfortunately, the film collected only Rs 18.50 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a flop.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

