The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 2: Sanjay Dutt’e horror comedy dips after LOW start; nets Rs 35 lakh

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 2: The Bhootnii, which was earlier slated to be released on Good Friday, finally hit the screens on May 1, 2025. The horror comedy marks the Bollywood comeback of Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in theaters after three years. Also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii has completed two days of its run.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film had a low opening at the box office yesterday. It collected Rs 60 lakh on the first day of its theatrical release. Now, on Day 2, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer has fetched Rs 35 lakh net business.

The cume collection of The Bhootnii stands at Rs 95 lakh in two days. It remains a little under Rs 1 crore. It is yet to be seen how the movie performs on Saturday and Sunday.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 60 lakh Day 2 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 95 lakh

The Bhootnii was earlier expecting an opening of Rs 1 crore, however, the film still hasn't managed to achieve this figure in two days. The box office performance of Deepak Mukut's backed venture, is being affected by Raid 2's solid theatrical run. Speaking of which, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has collected Rs 31 crore in two days.

The Bhootnii is the first horror comedy of 2025 in Bollywood. It comes months after the theatrical release of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy released in November 2024. The new release stars Sanjay Dutt as Baba and Mouni Roy as Mohabbat. Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari are cast as Shantanu and Ananya.

The Bhootnii is jointly produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunur Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, and Maanayata Dutt.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

