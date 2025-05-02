Jaat Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Sunny Deol's movie to end decent theatrical run at Rs 112 crore gross

Jaat Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Nearly 2 years after Gadar 2, Sunny Deol returned to the big screen with another mass action drama film, Jaat. Released on April 10, the film was helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, making his Hindi debut. It featured a huge cast including Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Saiyami Kher, and several others.

Advertisement

As Jaat has completed 3 weeks since its release, the time has come for the Sunny Deol starrer to end its theatrical run in cinemas around the globe. In its three weeks, Jaat saw a decent performance at the box office and ended with a worldwide gross of Rs 112 crore. Out of this global cume, India contributed a gross of Rs 102 crore. As for the overseas markets, their international total stands at just USD 1.1 million, i.e., Rs 9.5 crore gross, a very small figure compared to India’s.

Anyway, a film like Jaat was always supposed to target the masses of the B and C tier centers in India, which it did very decently. Though pre-release expectations were much higher, and its assets working among the audience could have created much better hype for Jaat, the current lifetime gross still shows a well-enough total.

The Rs 112 crore worldwide gross now puts Jaat at the rank of the 3rd highest worldwide grosser for leading man Sunny Deol, performing much better than the likes of Yamla Pagla Deewana and Border. As for the top two ranks, they are secured by the Gadar franchise. Sunny Deol has a drama film titled Lahore 1947 releasing later this year, and if the audience connects, the top grossers list for the actor might see a new addition.

Advertisement

While Gadar 2 holds its seemingly unbreakable records, Sunny Deol himself has good chances of getting new and bigger top grossers in the form of Border 2 and Ramayana, both films set to release in 2026.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and several others in the leading cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Lifetime India Box Office: Sunny Deol-led action flick targets Rs 85 crore net finish