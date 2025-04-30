Retro Box Office: Suriya's gangster drama beats previous film Kanguva in THIS overseas territory
Suriya’s Retro beats Kanguva in Malaysia with 10,500+ tickets and 225K MYR sales, while domestic advances near Rs 9 crore ahead of its big May 1 release.
In a battle of Suriya versus Suriya, the Tamil Superstar's latest film, Retro, has emerged as the new favorite. Particularly in Malaysia, the film has surpassed the final advance sales of his earlier release, Siva's Kanguva. With over 250 shows and above 10,500 tickets sold, Retro has raked in 225K Malaysian Ringgits (approximately USD 52,000), sabotaging Kanguva's 7,200-ticket record from the same region. The report includes only data from three major chains, hinting that the actual tally could be even more impressive.
Domestically, Retro’s advance sales in South Indian states are nearing over Rs 9 crore with around 9 hours left before release. Tamil Nadu leads the charge with Rs 6.68 crore, while Kerala (Rs 0.93 crore), Karnataka (Rs 0.81 crore), and the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Rs 0.75 crore) follow. Language-wise. The Tamil version dominates for Suriya as expected, with Rs 8.43 crore. But the most anticipated Telugu dub has contributed only Rs 0.74 crore, in terms of advances, so far.
