Superboys Of Malegaon Day 3 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti's movie needs strong push; wrapping 1st weekend on low

Superboys Of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, and starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan, is struggling at the box office. The movie needs to hold very strongly on the weekdays in order to bag a successful verdict.

Superboys Of Malegaon eyeing another low business day; Cume remains under Rs 2 crore in 1st weekend

Jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys Of Malegaon opened with just Rs 50 lakh on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a nominal growth and collected Rs 70 lakh on Day 2. As per estimates, the slice-of-life inspirational drama is recording a flat day today. It is likely to add another Rs 75 lakh to the tally, wrapping the opening weekend under Rs 2 crore only.

Looking at the trends, the Adarsh Gourav starrer is heading for a sorry fate at the box office. However, one must know that the movie is financially secure as it is backed by Amazon Studios. The theatrical release is only for the sake of its marketing and gaining traction when it actually arrives on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. Though the makers won't face any loss, the box office verdict of Superboys Of Malegaon will not be favorable.

The movie clashed with Sohum Shah's Crazxy, which is performing slightly better. It is also facing huge dents by the blockbuster run of Chhaava in cinemas.

