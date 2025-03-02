Crazxy Day 3 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's thriller witnesses muted growth on Sunday; eyeing Rs 1.50 crore

Crazxy, directed by Girish Kohli and starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, is performing decently at the box office. The thriller drama is witnessing a nominal growth on its third day.

Crazxy eyes Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3; needs better trends

Opened with Rs 1 crore, Crazxy saw a slight jump on Day 2 and collected Rs 1.35 crore. Carrying the weekend forward, the movie is eyeing another decent business day at the box office today. Looking at the occupancy on Sunday, the movie is likely to grab just Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3. The total cume post the opening weekend will be around Rs 3.85 crore net at the Indian box office.

Ideally, the movie should have collected at least Rs 5 crore in the first weekend in order to put forth its strong foot. However, the movie still has the potential to hold well on the weekdays and work due to the positive word-of-mouth.

Crazxy performs better than Superboys Of Malegaon; hugely dented by Chhaava wave

Though the Sohum Shah starrer is doing better business than the rival release, Superboys Of Malegaon, it got hugely dented by the Chhaava storm at the box office. The thriller movie should aim for at least Rs 15 crore mark to bag a successful verdict by the end of its theatrical run. One must know that the movie is made on a controlled budget with mainly one actor at the forefront.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sohum Shah-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.