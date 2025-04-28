Alappuzha Gymkhana Day 2 Telugu Collections: Naslen's sports drama grosses Rs 1.25 crore in 2 days; slow but impressive start

The Telugu box office is slowly but surely opening its arms wider to Malayalam cinema, and Alappuzha Gymkhana is the latest proof. Starring the young and promising Naslen, this grounded sports drama directed by Khalid Rahman might not have had a roaring start, but it has captured attention where it matters. Over its first two days, Alappuzha Gymkhana has managed to collect Rs 1.25 crore gross in Telugu states.

Advertisement

The love story between Telugu audiences and Malayalam movies has been growing well, especially after Covid19 lockdowns introduced films like Premam, Bangalore Days, and Kumbalangi Nights to households across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Naslen, who made a name for himself with Premalu (which made Rs 13.5 crore in Telugu states), keeps improving his audience connection.

While amassing Rs 1.25 crores in 2 days might be pretty small compared to star-studded films, it is indeed a slow but impressive beginning considering the film's quiet release. Even the likes of Manjummel Boys started similarly at the Telugu box office and gained traction through word-of-mouth before surpassing Rs 12.5 crore.



Other Malayalam films, such as Marco (Rs 5.75 crore) and Empuraan (Rs 2.25 crore), demonstrate that Telugu land can still support quality material despite the lack of large marketing budgets. Previously favoring solely high-profile mass performers, Telugu fans are now gravitating toward more relatable, content-driven films where feelings are more prominent than action scenes.

Advertisement

Alappuzha Gymkhana's deep emotional core around boxing and self-discovery, Naslen's organic acting, and the depiction of middle-class aspirations and hardships all appear to be working. Due mostly to strong word-of-mouth (WOM), the film is expected to maintain steady box office profits throughout the week.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is proving that slow burners can sometimes be the ones that last the longest in a genre where a movie's fate is usually decided by its opening weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 USA Advance Sales: Nani’s action thriller clocks USD 225K, shows strong trend with 3 days until premiere