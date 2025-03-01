Superboys of Malegaon Day 2 India Box Office: Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh led ensemble nets Rs 70 lakh on second Saturday; to lose screens after weekend

Actor Adarsh Gourav is best known for his roles in My Name Is Khan, The White Tiger, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Eight years after Mom, he has made his theatrical comeback with Superboys of Malegaon. This time, he is playing the role of a filmmaker from Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra. Co-starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Superboys of Malegaon has been struggling at the box office.

Superboys of Malegaon Collects Rs 70 Lakh On Day 2

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon opened to Rs 45-50 lakh on the first day of its release. Adarsh Gourav-led film added Rs 70 lakh net in India on the second day, i.e. Saturday.

The cume collection of the slice-of-life movie stands at Rs 1.20 crore net in India in two days. Going by its slow run, the recently released inspirational drama is expected to earn in the range of Rs 2 crore till Sunday and will lose screens after the weekend.

Superboys of Malegaon's Day-Wise Collections Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 1.20 crore

More About Superboys of Malegaon's Box Office Performance

Despite good word-of-mouth, Superboys of Malegaon have not been able to gain theatrical traction yet. Going by its dull performance, Reema Kagti's directorial is heading towards a disappointing fate. Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Reema Kagti's co-production had BOGO movie offers applied on tickets for the first day, however, it didn't quite help the movie to do well.

Advertisement

Also starring Shashank Arora, Muskkaan Jaferi, and others, Superboys of Malegaon is competing with Crazxy and Chhaava at the box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab your tickets from the counter itself. Are you looking forward to Superboys of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.