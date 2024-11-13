Box Office: Kartik Aaryan joins Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal & Ranveer Singh in 200 cr club

When it comes to big box office clubs, we often think of A-listers from the 90s who are still ruling the industry. However, there are many new-gen actors who have not only proved their acting abilities but also succeeded at the box office. Be it Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao hitting into the Rs 500 crore club, or Kartik Aaryan marching into the Rs 200 crore club, here’s taking a look at the top 4 youngest actors to breach the Rs 200 crore club in India.

Tiger Shroff is hands down the youngest actor to enter the popular Rs 200 crore club. His two-hero spy action drama War was released in 2019 when he was 29 years old. Thanks to the superlative word-of-mouth, the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff movie netted around Rs 292 crore in India and ended up being a blockbuster.

Besides the Baaghi actor, it's Vicky Kaushal, who was just 31 years old when he broke through into the Rs 200 crore club. His 2019-released movie Uri: The Surgical Strike was a mayhem at the box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed movie collected Rs 244 crore net in its full run in India, emerging as a Super Blockbuster. Before URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal was also a part of the Rs 300 crore club movie Sanju, where he played an extended cameo role.

Ranveer Singh is the third-most youngest actor to enter this coveted club, not once but twice. The immensely talented actor breached the Rs 200 crore club with his 2018 released movies, Padmaavat and Simmba. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie was the first one to release in cinemas and it ended up collecting Rs 282 crore net in India. When these two movies were released, Ranveer Singh was 33 years old. Interestingly, he is the only young actor to give back-to-back two Rs 200 crore net grossers in a single year.

Kartik Aaryan is the latest entrant into the Rs 200 crore club. His movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crossed this milestone on its 13th day of release, and it is still running successfully in cinemas. The 33-year-old actor becomes the fourth youngest actor to breach this coveted club after Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh.

Besides the above-mentioned actors, Ranbir Kapoor was 36 years old when he entered this popular club with his 2018 released movie, Sanju.





