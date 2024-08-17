7 Tiger Shroff’s Highest Grossing Movies: War tops

Tiger Shroff is among the most admired new age stars in the country. In a career spanning 10 years and across two decades, the actor has been part of some of the most successful Indian films. His films are synonymous to dance and action and the kind of films he has been a part of have found the love of family audiences. Let’s have a look at Tiger Shroff’s highest grossing movies at the box office worldwide, as we keenly await the announcement and release of his upcoming films.

7 Tiger Shroff’s Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. War

War directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor was the highest grossing Indian movie of 2019. The movie broke the opening day record (for a Hindi film) of Thugs Of Hindostan; another Yash Raj Films film. It ended up netting over Rs 300 crore in India and well over Rs 450 crore gross worldwide.

Tiger Shroff was appreciated for his performance. He was at the peak of his career in 2018-19. Tiger was a crowd’s favourite and delivered exactly the kind of content that his audience loved watching him in.

2. Baaghi 2

The sequel of the hit film Baaghi was followed by the blockbuster success of Baaghi 2. The Ahmed Khan directorial starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was a frenzy at the box office. It took an excellent start on Good Friday, netting close to Rs 25 crores on the opening day itself. It ended up netting over Rs 160 crores in India and over Rs 250 crores worldwide. The actioner pulled in over 1.5 crore people to theatres which was the highest for Tiger, then.

Baaghi 2 was the 4th biggest Hindi opener of 2018 and the 6th highest grosser of the year. Tiger Shroff was touted as one of the biggest next-gen stars after what Baaghi 2 managed to do at the box office.

3. Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is Tiger Shroff’s most unfortunate film since it’s box office run was curtailed by the Covid-19 Pandemic. The movie took a very good start, although lower than Baaghi 2. It trended decently until the lockdown put brakes on its box office collections. The actioner collected little over Rs 92 crores nett in India but in an ideal scenario, the movie would have comfortably hit Rs 100 crores and would have ended up doing around Rs 120 crores.

Baaghi 3 was classified as an average grosser but it would have been a hit if not for the lockdown. Given how big a blockbuster Baaghi 2 was, even a hit for Baaghi 3 would have been considered an underwhelming result. Regardless, Baaghi 3 found love on television and digital. Baaghi 4 has been confirmed but no timeline is in place.

4. Baaghi

Baaghi was Tiger Shroff’s 2nd film and it continued the actor’s hit movie streak which started right from his debut film Heropanti. Baaghi took a good start and ended up netting slightly over Rs 75 crore in its full run. Globally, it amassed around Rs 127 crore. Thanks to all the appreciation that Baaghi found, Baaghi 2 was greenlit and to no surprise, Baaghi 2 emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year it released in. Not only that, it is still Tiger Shroff’s biggest movie as a solo lead to date.

The Baaghi combo of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor reunited in Baaghi 3. Their chemistry in the first and the third part was lauded and one would hope that they also share screen space in the upcoming Baaghi 4.

5. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is Tiger Shroff’s biggest dud. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie bit the dust at the box office. It barely netted around Rs 60 crore in India and grossed marginally over Rs 100 crore in its full run. Made at a budget of well over Rs 300 crore, the makers lost a lot of money on the film. It is considered as the biggest disaster in Bollywood history, an infamous title that no movie would like to have.

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff has gone into retrospective mode. He is being very critical about his movie choices and one hopes that he makes a giant return on the big screens after a debacle that can break you from within.

6. Student Of The Year 2

The sequel to Student Of The Year that introduced actresses Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria was a flop at the box office then, but based on the current box office scenario, it doesn't look that bad. The movie netted barely Rs 65 crores and that’s after the big blockbuster that Baaghi 2 was. It grossed under Rs 100 crores. The makers made money on the film but Student Of The Year 2 did affect the actor’s reputation very significantly.

Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel gone wrong. In a world where sequels have so much potential, SOTY2 became a movie that grossed less than its predecessor. Yes, that movie had a star director like Karan Johar but it also had three debutants and had significantly lower ticket rates.

7. Heropanti

Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti finds a spot in the top grossing films of Tiger Shroff and that’s good as well as bad. It’s good because a 2014 film is still among the highest grossers of the actor and it’s bad because ideally, newer films had to occupy a spot in the list and not such an old film. Heropanti was a hit at the box office and netted Rs 50 crore and over Rs 70 crore worldwide. Tiger Shroff became a star with reasonable box office pull after the movie. His pairing with Kriti Sanon was loved.

The success of Heropanti was followed by a sequel in 2021 and it was a horror show for the actor, as well as everyone involved with the film. It barely netted over Rs 20 crore, putting an end to the franchise that had potential to build upon.

Following is a list of Tiger Shroff's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 War Rs 457 crore 2 Baaghi 2 Rs 251 crore 3 Baaghi 3 Rs 136 crore 4 Baaghi Rs 127 crore 5 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rs 102 crore 6 Student Of The Year 2 Rs 93.50 crore 7 Heropanti Rs 72.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Upcoming Tiger Shroff Films

Tiger Shroff is taking it slow after the debacle of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He had announced a film called Screw Dheela but that movie has been indefinitely postponed. Baaghi 4 has been confirmed but a timeline is not in place. The immediate next film that the actor will be seen in is Singham Again. The actor will hope that his performance is appreciated because it will give him a good headstart for his films that roll soon.

Conclusion

Tiger Shroff has had a career where he has tasted big success and also had big duds. His post-pandemic run is nothing short of horrific. It is about time that he gets his mojo back. We wish he makes the right choices and makes a solid return.

Which is your favourite film from Tiger Shroff’s highest grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

