OPINION: Has Kartik Aaryan truly arrived after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Decoding the growth from 2011 to 2024

In a box-office clash that had the industry buzzing, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 went head-to-head with Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated Singham Again. The odds were against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as it was up against a galaxy of stars and the loved ‘Cop Universe’.The result? Kartik’s film stormed the box office, drawing huge numbers and sparking widespread discussions. But was this success a result of his charm alone, or does it have more to do with the beloved Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise? Let’s dive deeper into Kartik Aaryan’s rise and examine if Bollywood’s “boy-next-door” has officially arrived.

Kartik Aaryan’s journey in Bollywood has been a slow but steady climb, from relatable roles to crowd-pulling performances. After debuting with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, Kartik became synonymous with the modern, everyday young man facing dating and relationship woes, his iconic monologue striking a chord with audiences. His breakthrough moment came with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, where his role as Sonu—fiercely loyal yet mischievously scheming—made him a favorite among youth and solidified his box-office appeal. The film’s box-office success placed Kartik firmly in the mainstream.

Following this, he became known for his relatable rom-coms. Films like Luka Chuppi (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) showcased his ability to charm audiences in lighthearted narratives. Both were commercially successful, furthering his reputation as a bankable young star in the comedy genre. However, some of his choices didn’t fare as well. Love Aaj Kal (2020), which had high expectations as an Imtiaz Ali romance, disappointed at the box office, and Shehzada (2023), an action-comedy remake, also failed to make a significant impact. These missteps highlighted the limits of Kartik’s appeal when the content didn’t resonate.

Even Satya Prem Ki Katha (2023) and Chandu Champion (2024) failed to deliver the expected numbers. Reinforcing that Kartik’s pull might still be limited.

To his credit, Kartik hasn’t limited himself to crowd-pleasing rom-coms. In Dhamaka (2021) and Freddy (2022) pushed him out of his comfort zone. These films may not have garnered mass viewership, but they showed that Kartik is capable of serious, layered performances.

For Kartik Aaryan, stepping into Bhool Bhulaiyaa—originally popularized by Akshay Kumar in 2007—was a risky move. Could he live up to the legacy of the franchise? The massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022 answered that question with a resounding “yes.” Kartik’s unique blend of humor, charm, and relatability breathed new life into the franchise, resonating with a younger audience while respecting the spirit of the original. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year, establishing Kartik not just as an emerging star but as a potential franchise frontman.

Critics will point out that besides the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise Kartik Aryan hasn’t seen big boxoffice success. This franchise was handed over to him on a platter. He only has Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as the other major success, as it comfortably crossed the 100cr mark. The other films have been successes but big numbers they haven’t been able to deliver. His contemporaries have delivered bigger numbers without franchise support in their original outings.

In today’s theatrical space Franchises have become surefire box-office magnets. In a competitive industry where audiences are spoilt for choice, franchises offer familiarity and loyalty that original films struggle to achieve. Series like Singham, Golmaal, Dhoom, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa bring an established fan base and often create cultural phenomena that other films rarely accomplish. Last year, we had Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG2, Dream Girl 2 and Tiger 3 doing, good to extraordinary business at the ticket counters.

Just like their Hollywood counterparts, meaning of stardom and success have also changed for Bollywood stars. The ability to lead and own franchises puts them in a unique position of power as the landscape has changed. Today, an actor cannot be bound by an image and needs to break them across different platforms. As the demand of the audience has evolved and expectations from their favourite actors is not the same as it used to be couple of decades back. In this scenario, popular massy characters that actors play in franchises become their Superstar avatar. These characters are the crowd pullers like Singham, Chulbul Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Tiger, Pathaan, Kabir etc.

As the definition of stardom evolves with franchises leading the boxoffice, we can definitely say that Rooh Baba has arrived and has arrived in style. Kartik Aryan’s choices, going further are critical for success as Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has given him the huge acceptance. He needs to add to his list of franchises but also deliver terrific original films that can deliver big box-office numbers.

