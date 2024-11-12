The post-pandemic world has seen Vicky Kaushal rise from strength to strength delivering successful films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and Bad Newz. Next up for him is the Laxman Uttekar directed-Chhaava, which has been keenly awaited by the audience and trade alike, and is carrying phenomenal inside reports. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025. That’s not all, Vicky is all set to commence work on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love & War from Mid-November with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

While Vicky has allotted bulk dates for a year starting from November, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor has locked his next after Love & War. According to sources close to the development, Vicky Kaushal’s next after Love & War is an epic film with Dinesh Vijan and he has already signed the dotted lines for the same. “After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal and Dinesh Vijan are collaborating on something very big and special. It’s a massive feature film set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology. He will be playing one of the most pivotal characters from Indian Mythology, and all the stakeholders are charged up about the feature film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the pre-production work for the film begins early next year as the subject of this zone requires a certain scale. “It’s undoubtedly the most ambitious film for both Maddock and Vicky Kaushal. The film requires 6 to 8 months plus of prep before going on floors, and that begins in 2025,” the source added.

With this, Vicky has a strong line-up in place, and Chhaava could establish him as a Bonafide star, followed by Love & War and the yet-untitled Maddock film, which could raise the bar even further. The source concluded, “Dinesh Vijan is supremely confident on Chhaava, and is bowled over by Vicky’s performance in the film. The next project just reflects the faith they have on Chhaava.”

Apart from the aforementioned films, Vicky is also reading many more scripts and is looking to have a line up in place in the coming two years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

