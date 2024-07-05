BTOB and N.Flying announce joint concert LIVE ON in August; check date and venue

BTOB and N.Flying are all set to collaborate for the first time on stage. The two talented groups have announced a joint concert that is to be held in August. Named LIVE ON, this concert is igniting excitement among both K-pop groups’ fans, who are eager to witness this rare collaboration.

BTOB and N.Flying to hold joint concert LIVE ON

On July 5, BTOB and N.Flying announced LIVE ON, a joint concert that is scheduled to be held on August 17 at Kyunghee University’s Grand Peace Palace, in Seoul.

The online ticket booking will begin on July 15, 8 P.M. KST, through the online ticket reservation site Ticket Link. The concert was organized by Barunson and produced by Big Show N.M.

This highly-anticipated joint concert LIVE ON is raising a lot of expectations among the fans who are eager to receive a double musical treat for talented K-pop groups BTOB and N.Flying.

Know more about BTOB

BTOB is a popular K-pop boy band that was formed by CUBE Entertainment. Originally a seven-piece, the group marked their official debut on March 21, 2012, with their first single Insane.

Known for their signature ballad music, the group has produced many hits over the years, delving into multiple genres. Some of their most-loved songs are WOW, Missing You, Beautiful Pain, I’ll be your man, Only one for me, and more.

Advertisement

The group’s latest mini-album Wind and Wish was released on May 2, 2023. In November 2023, the group’s members decided not to renew the contract with CUBE Entertainment. However, BTOB didn’t disband and joined a new label created by DOD.

Currently, the group’s line consists of six members including Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae. Today, all six BTOB members have also established successful solo careers.

More about N.Flying

N.Flying kickstarted their journey as an indie rock band in 2013. Later in 2015, the group officially debuted as a Korean rock band with their first single Awesome.

Formed by FNC Entertainment, this boy band is quite an underrated gem who has produced some quality music like Into You, Oh really., Blue Moon, Lovely Runner’s OST, and more.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo give rise to dating rumor as fans find alleged ‘evidence’