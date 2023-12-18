BTOB’s Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel join newly established label after leaving CUBE Entertainment

BTOB’s members, namely Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel, have signed exclusive contracts with a newly established company, ending their 11-year-old association with their former agency, CUBE Entertainment.

As per reports, the new agency’s name hasn’t been disclosed yet. The representative from the company has come forward to give the official statement about the BTOB’s four members joining the label. The agency stated that it will actively support BTOB in their group endeavors and will formulate a proper plan with a dedicated team to help the boy group expand in various fields of entertainment in the future.

BTOB’s Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel sign new agency

BTOB parted ways with CUBE Entertainment as its contract expired on November 6, 2023.

On December 18, BTOB’s four members signed with a new company, which will soon announce a detailed plan for the group's activities. For the uninitiated, BTOB was originally a seven-member group, but Jung Il Hoon departed from the team in 2020, leaving the group with six members.

Besides the four members, namely Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Im Hyun Sik, Peniel Shin who have signed under a new label, the fifth member, Lee Changsub, announced in November that he joined the FANTAGIO agency. Lastly, Yook Sung Jae is the only BTOB member who hasn’t revealed his plans for signing with any label.

More about BTOB

BTOB was formed by CUBE Entertainment and after competing in a reality competition named M Countdown, the group debuted in 2012 with their EP titled Born to Beat. The K-pop group has earned multiple awards for their diverse music, including the 30th Golden Disc Awards Best Vocal Group (2016) and the 25th Seoul Music Awards Ballad Award (2018). Some of their best songs include Missing You, It’s Okay, Wind and Wish, and many more!

