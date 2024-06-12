Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok for Best Actor, Kim Ji Won, Kim Hye Yoon in Best Actress, and more bag Seoul Drama Awards 2024 nominations; Full list inside

Seoul International Drama Awards have announced the star-studded nominees of two exciting categories. A-list Korean actors like Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Ji Won, and more are fighting for their spots alongside luminaries from other Asian countries. On the other hand, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and more are neck and neck for the OST Awards.

Seoul Drama Awards 2024 Best Actor and Actress nominees in Asia Star category

On June 12, the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 unveiled the nominees for the Asia Star Awards. From Korea, nominees in the Best Actor category are:

Best Actress nominees are:

Asia Star Awards nominees from other Asian countries

Alongside these Korean stars, actors from six other Asian countries will also compete in the Asia Star Awards category. Some of the notable names are:

Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat for Ready, Set, Love, and Poompat Iamsamang

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan

Filipino actress Kim Chiu

Malaysian actress Emily Chan

Indonesian actress Ochi Rosediana

Advertisement

Seoul Drama Awards 2024 OST Award nominees

In the OST Awards category, the nominees are:

Crush ( Queen of Tears OST)

SEVENTEEN Seungkwan (Tell Me That You Love Me OST)

NewJeans (My Demon OST)

(G)I-DLE Miyeon (My Dearest OST)

BTOB’s Seo Eun Kwang (Chief Detective 1958 OST)

More about Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

Meanwhile, The Seoul International Drama Awwarsd 2024 organizing committee announced that fans will determine winners in each category through the voting app Idol Champ. It will open on June 15, and during the voting period, a giveaway event will be held.

Fans who participate in the poll will have a chance to win tickets to the awards ceremony and Idol Champ championship. Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 will be held on September 25 at the KBS Hall, Seoul, South Korea.

Who are rooting for?

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun unveils dates and cities for upcoming Asia tour EYES ON YOU; to visit Japan, Thailand, and more countries