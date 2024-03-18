BTS’ J-Hope drops exciting HOPE ON THE STREET collage posters titled STREET DANCE REPORT; Check out

BTS' J-Hope has unveiled a set of vibrant collage posters named j-hope's STREET DANCE REPORT for his upcoming dance-focused docu-series. This series delves into J-Hope's roots and passion for dancing as he embarks on a fresh chapter in his 12th year as a professional dancer.

BTS' J-Hope releases collage posters for HOPE ON THE STREET

The collage posters come in a tear format, each block filled with BTS' J-Hope passionately showcasing his love for dancing. The first one features HOPE ON THE STREET written in bold red letters, accompanied by a tiny red figure kicking the air as if dancing. Behind these words is a black and white collage of J-Hope, striking poses and captured in various dance sessions. This sets an enticing theme for the upcoming docu-series.

Continuing in the same tear format but with proper divisions, the second poster echoes HOPE ON THE STREET in bold blue letters, accompanied by another tiny figure in blue, exuding a similar dancing energy. This time, the collage features more snapshots of J-Hope in cooler tones, showcasing his iconic dance moves and poses. These glimpses hint at an exciting dance-focused docu-series awaiting viewers.

Named j-hope’s STREET DANCE REPORT, this collage offers a sneak peek into J-Hope's forthcoming dance-focused docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET. Scheduled for global premiere on March 28 at midnight KST on Prime Video globally, with TVING hosting it in South Korea, the series promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

More about HOPE ON THE STREET

Accompanied by his special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, the docuseries is set to premiere on March 28, followed by the album release on March 29. The main trailer for HOPE ON THE STREET, unveiled on March 13, provides a glimpse into J-Hope's deep dive into his origins and love for dance as he traverses the globe, connecting with dancers and choreographers across various cities.

In the trailer, J-Hope reminisces about his humble beginnings, highlighting the profound impact dance has had on his life and career. Set against the backdrop of BTS' track Trivia: Just Dance, J-Hope sets out on a journey to rediscover his roots in dance while exploring its essence. His encounters with dancers from Osaka to Paris, and from New York City to Seoul and Gwangju, promise to offer profound insights into his artistic evolution and personal growth.

Watch the trailer here-

