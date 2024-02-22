BTS' J-Hope drops preview cuts for upcoming album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1; see PICS

BTS' J-Hope has given fans a glimpse of what's to come with his upcoming album and documentary series, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, sharing preview cuts. On February 22, at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed fresh photos for J-Hope's special solo album. This set of five pictures, titled J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 Preview Cut, has been eagerly awaited by fans since the Promotion Schedule was released a few days ago.

J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 preview cuts

BTS' J-Hope has unveiled preview cuts for his forthcoming special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The series of images capture the BTS rapper and main dancer exuding urban/street style, effortlessly showcasing his signature baggy fits, hoodies, and bucket hats. Reflecting the album's concept, the snapshots feature him posing against street walls or amidst the iconic backdrop of New York City and Brooklyn Bridge. His wardrobe blends a combination of vibrant and neutral tones, with one striking snap captured in classic black and white.

The images feature text outlines indicating each location, tracing the journey of the Arson rapper from Seoul to his hometown in Gwangju, and even abroad to New York and Paris. These pictures, excluding the white frames, have also been shared on fan community app Weverse. According to the Album Promotion Schedule, the stills from the Preview Cut serve as the initial teaser release before the album's official launch. The special album is scheduled to drop on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST, while the six-part documentary series will be available from March 28 at midnight KST.

Advertisement

More about HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

On February 19, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the Promotion Schedule for J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, sparking waves of joy among fans worldwide. Described as a Special Album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 marks the highly anticipated solo project of the artist, said to encompass six tracks. Concurrently, the accompanying documentary series promises to showcase promotional material and "trail J-Hope’s dance journey," documenting his exploration and encounters with street dancers in Paris, New York, Osaka, Seoul, and Gwangju. Fans are invited to accompany him on this voyage through TVING and Prime Video.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope drops promotion schedule for HOPE ON THE STREET album and docu-series; Know release dates, time, more