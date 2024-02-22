BTS' J-Hope meets street dancers from New York, Paris, and more in upcoming docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET; Watch

BTS' J-Hope is the main dancer and rapper of the group. The idol is a trained dancer and is an inspiration for many. He has shared his talent with fans on his live streams where he did freestyle. His dance documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release on March 29 along with a special album. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS' J-Hope shows his love for dance in upcoming docu-series

On February 22, BIGHIT MUSIC released an announcement video in which BTS member J-Hope gave insights into what one can expect from his upcoming dance docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET. In the video, J-Hope shares that he is what he is today because of dance and the documentary will showcase his love for the art form. The idols would be meeting street dancers of various genres from Seoul, Gwangju, Osaka, Paris and New York. J-Hope will also be dropping a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. It will contain a total of six tracks and will be released on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is set to release on March 28 and will be streaming on Prime Videos for the global audience.

BTS' recent activities

All BTS members are currently serving in the military. In December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also initiated their mandatory military enlistment. Jin is expected to be discharged sometime in 2024. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

Their docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star which was released in December 2023 is streaming on Disney+. Earlier in October 2023, fellow member Jimin had also released his first solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary.

