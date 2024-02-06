BTS’ Jin shares heartfelt February 2024 message months ahead of military discharge: asks fans to not fall sick

BTS' Jin has continued his tradition of monthly video messages for fans while serving in the military, providing a heartfelt check-in so that fans can get to see him each month. Despite being pre-recorded, these sweet video letters serve as a way for Jin to greet and check up on his fans. On February 6 KST, Jin released his message for the month, continuing to connect with fans in his absence.

BTS’ Jin shares February message for fans

In his message, BTS’ Jin warmly greeted fans and acknowledged the start of February. He noted that although the message was recorded earlier, he is still 31 years old as it was pre-recorded before he began his mandatory military service. Jin then shared that he is currently in the process of making alcohol. It's worth mentioning that Jin previously handmade special batches of wine called Honey Jar of Butterfly, which he sent to his close friends.

The Astronaut singer shared that he's currently learning from Park Rokdam about winemaking and aging. He expressed hope that by the time fans watch the video in one to two years, the wine will taste even better. Jin then mentioned the weather and affectionately urged his fans not to get sick or catch a cold. He playfully admitted missing them, making adorable faces, and assured them that he'd be back the next month and the month after. Jin ended the video sweetly, asking fans to look at him for a while longer before bidding farewell.

The sweet caption read “Seokjin-si in February~🐹💖 Looking forward to the taste of alcohol! I'm still saying hello to ARMY with a pretty face🙇” and the video is posted by BANGTANTV on their socials.

BTS’ Jin’s handmade wine

Before enlisting for his military service, BTS' Jin was reported to be venturing into brewing, as previously revealed by South Korean cuisine expert and entrepreneur Paik Jang Won. According to Paik, upon Jin's return, the alcohol stored in the oak casks, personally filled by the idol, would be ready for consumption. The brand was designed with the aim of allowing celebrities to enjoy cocktails with their loved ones. Jin gifted the wine, named Honey Jar of Butterfly, to his close friends, including BTS' J-Hope, Lee Sang Yeob, Park So Ham, Chef Lee Yeon Bok, and others.

