BTS' Jungkook drops performance video sketch and pictures for Standing Next To You Usher Remix; check out

BTS' Jungkook, renowned for his recent hit, Standing Next to You, pleasantly surprised fans with new content on February 2, 2024, and February 3, 2024. Fans were treated to a performance video and a photo sketch of Standing Next to You featuring Usher. These additions evoked a wave of nostalgia, instantly causing fans to miss the BTS star.

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You Usher remix performance sketch

BTS' Jungkook and Usher unveiled a performance video sketch for Standing Next to You - Usher Remix. In the behind-the-scenes video, Jungkook and Usher collaborate on their performance and discuss choreography during filming. Standing Next to You is Jungkook's third official solo single from his debut studio album GOLDEN, and the BTS member released a special performance video for the remix by the legendary American artist Usher.

In the behind-the-scenes video, we see Jungkook and Usher practicing their dance moves while enjoying each other's company. The duo clicks pictures and hangs out together, sharing laughs and good times. We also hear Jungkook expressing his excitement about working with the legendary artist Usher. Throughout the shoot, the two are all smiles and giggles as they collaborate, finally wrapping up the shoot with a sense of accomplishment.

Advertisement

BTS' Jungkook shares Standing Next to You - Usher Remix official performance video photo sketch

The performance video pictures, already iconic with the participation of internationally renowned artist Usher, attracted attention to Jungkook's short hair during its initial release. Released almost one month after the original song's video, this sketch served as a cherished gift for fans, offering solace during the Still With You singer's absence.

The accompanying photo sketch, comprising nine images, predominantly showcased Jungkook, with one photo featuring Usher. Many of these images prominently highlighted a long-standing mic, capturing the Seven singer from various angles while he shines golden.

Fans, appreciative of these releases during a time when they miss Jungkook's frequent Weverse lives, flooded X with gratitude toward Weverse and BIGHIT MUSIC. Given his current military service, live interactions are challenging, making this photo sketch a cherished connection for fans and a glimpse into one of the projects of their favorite maknae.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope leads trainees in 20 km ruck march as drill instructor; fans celebrate his return for HOBIUARY