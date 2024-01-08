BTS shares musical vision, highlighting music's power to connect in BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip 2
BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook talk about the joy of performing and purpose as an idol in docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip. Watch below!
-
BTS released BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip 2
-
The 1 minute clip delves into BTS' vision as idols and musical journey and purpose
BTS released BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip part 2, expressing their artistic mission and spreading love and joy through music for their fandom ARMY. The short but impactful clip was posted by BIGHIT MUSIC on BTS’ official Twitter account on Monday, January 8th.
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Art Clip
In a one-minute art clip of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, BTS members discuss what being idols, ARMYs and being part of BTS means to them. Leader RM reflects on the joyful moments in his life that he wishes to relive, while Jimin expresses that the support from countless fans inspires him to extend that joy to others.
Jin highlights how crucial BTS is as a group, noting that the achievements they enjoy today as artists would've been challenging solo. V shares his love for fans, finding happiness in their joy. J-Hope adds that he believes they're artists who deeply impact fans through concerts, connecting with their artistic purpose. Jungkook talks about using music to bring people together, and SUGA believes that making people happy means they've succeeded as musicians.
BTS, known for their impactful messages of self-love and motivation, resonates globally, providing strength to fans worldwide. Their positive music and messages are seen as a unifying force, connecting people around the world. The art clip serves as proof of their ability to spread positivity through their art.
Watch it below!
More about BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star
On July 12, 2022 KST, Disney and HYBE unveiled a global content collaboration, introducing the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. A poster and teaser video were released on November 21, 2023, with episodes scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is an eight-part docu-series showcasing the South Korean septet and their agency's founder, Bang Si Hyuk. The focus is on the journey of these seven courageous individuals with a heart of gold who evolve into globally celebrated artists. Their inspiring story becomes a beacon for many. The documentary captures their highs and lows, tracing their path from a small studio in Seoul to conquering some of the world's largest stadiums, selling out tours, and collaborating with renowned brands.
The documentary goes beyond musical accomplishments, aiming to encapsulate the essence of BTS's growth, resilience, and cultural impact. It pledges an intimate narrative, providing fans a rare insight into the lives of these global icons. The focus extends beyond their soaring successes to encompass the trials and tribulations they encountered on their remarkable journey.
Watch trailer below!
