BTS' Jungkook shares his experience meeting BOYNEXTDOOR; member JAEHYUN reacts

Jungkook of BTS shared his interaction with HYBE LABELS' rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR and couldn't get over their cuteness. Jungkook is an idol for many young K-pop artists, this moment was special for BOYNEXTDOOR as well. Sharing his reaction to meeting Jungkook in person, BOYNEXTDOOR member JAEHYUN expressed his emotions on an online fan community.

Jungkook met BOYNEXTDOOR

On July 27, Jungkook started a live video to catch up with BTS fans at 12 am KST. While talking about a lot of other things Jungkook revealed his first interaction with KOZ Entertainment's new boy group BOYNEXTDOOR. While practicing his choreography of his latest single Seven, the rookie boy group came to meet Jungkook and gave him a copy of their debut album WHO! The BTS member said, "When I was practicing Seven, BOYNEXTDOOR came to greet me. I found it really fascinating because they looked very young and I kind of felt old. I also received their album. When they left, I could hear them scream. It was really cute."

BOYNEXTDOOR's JAEHYUN reacts to meeting BTS' Jungkook

JAEHYUN is a member of BOYNEXTDOOR who has revealed being a fan of Jungkook. JAEHYUN gave a very wholesome reaction to meeting his idol. The BOYNEXTDOOR member took to Weverse' online fan community of the group to share this exciting experience. He posted a short clip where he is seen joining his hands, shaking it continuously, and captioned it with, “I'm a successful fan, really... really...really.. Successful fan”. To show his love for the BTS member, JAEHYUN recently posted a cover of Jungkook's song Seven on BOYNEXTDOOR's official Twitter and captioned it with, "I sang Seven by senior Jungkook whom I admire! I practiced it for a short time, so I'm not good enough, but Please show lots of interest".

About BOYNEXTDOOR

A newcomer in the K-pop scene, BOYNEXTDOOR is a group under KOZ Entertainment, which also represents ZICO and DVWN. HYBE LABELS, the company that makes BOYNEXTDOOR and BTS, is the parent company of KOZ Entertainment. BOYNEXTDOOR is the first boy group to ever launch under KOZ Entertainment. On May 30, 2023, this new band released their debut album, WHO! The six individuals who make up the group are SUNGHO, RIWOO, JAEHYUN, TAESAN, LEEHAN, and WOONHYAK. One and Only, But I Like You, and Serenade are the three tracks on the CD.

