BTS Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN achieves gold certification in Canada; know more

BTS’ Jungkook keeps capturing hearts globally with his solo debut album GOLDEN. In what comes as a piece of good news for the artist, his album has now earned a gold certification. The certification comes from Music Canada, the Canadian Record Industry Association.

Released on November 3, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC, GOLDEN marks Jungkook's venture into solo work, showcasing his talent beyond the group. Praised by critics, the pop-infused album continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

BTS member Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN continues to make waves in the global music scene, adding another feather to its cap by achieving Gold Album certification from Music Canada, the Canadian Record Industry Association. This milestone comes as GOLDEN surpasses 40,000 units in sales in Canada, solidifying its favorable impact on listeners worldwide.

Before his enlistment in December 2023, Jungkook attained double platinum status with his single, Seven, featuring Larro selling 160,000 units. Additionally, tracks like 3D featuring Jack Harlow and the title track Standing Next to You each earned gold certifications for selling 10,000 units. These milestones highlight his significant presence in the Canadian music landscape. Despite currently serving as an active-duty soldier, fans persist in commemorating Jungkook's musical wins. His anticipated discharge from military service is slated for June 2025.

Watch the title track Standing Next To You here:

More about Jungkook's GOLDEN

Since its release, GOLDEN has been captivating audiences worldwide. The album clinched the Album Bonsang at the 38th Golden Disc Awards and Artist of the Year – Album at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards. Notably, on March 26, Billboard announced that Jungkook’s GOLDEN had maintained its position on the Billboard 200 at No. 113 for its 20th consecutive week.

This achievement marks GOLDEN as the first album by a Korean solo artist to spend 20 weeks on the Billboard 200. Impressively, the album also continued to hold strong at No. 24 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 36 on the Top Album Sales chart in its 20th week.

Jungkook further solidified his position as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard’s Artist 100, maintaining his spot at No. 68 for an impressive 32 weeks on the chart.

His title track, Standing Next to You, continued to perform well, holding steady at No. 9 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart during its 20th week. This achievement reflects the song's popularity as the ninth best-selling song of the week in the United States.

