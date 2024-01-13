BTS' Jungkook reveals dance practices, live performances for GOLDEN in Standing Next to You promotions sketch

BTS' Jungkook has shared a promotions sketch for Standing Next To You, where the idol is seen performing various songs from his album GOLDEN, including the title tracks in various promotions.

BTS' Jungkook has unveiled the promotional sketch for Standing Next to You. In this behind-the-scenes video, Jungkook provides a glimpse into his dance practice for the track, captures moments from live performance filming, and shares other behind-the-scenes moments on set. Standing Next to You stands as his third official solo single from his debut studio album, GOLDEN.

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You promotions sketch

In this 20-minute video, BTS' Jungkook takes you behind the scenes of his practice sessions for the promotions that took place after the release of his solo debut album, GOLDEN. The footage showcases Jungkook's dedication to perfecting the performance of his title track, Standing Next To You, ensuring each step is executed with professional precision.

The video also captures him practicing other songs such as 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Hate You, and Shot Glass Full Of Tears, all from his solo album GOLDEN. These rehearsals are geared towards his upcoming U.S. performances, including appearances on iHeartRadio, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, and a performance at Times Square. In total, he showcased multiple songs from his solo album GOLDEN.

The video also provides a glimpse into the collaborative efforts between Jungkook and his staff to ensure the success and enjoyment of these promotions for fans. Each step undergoes a creative review before finalization. Additionally, behind-the-scenes footage offers insights into the actual events, including the dynamics of performances, interviews, and the overall atmosphere at these events as Jungkook performs for his fans. It provides a peek at almost every moment leading up to those significant performances.

The video also showcases Jungkook's playful side, revealing how he enjoys every step of the process, from playful moments with his team during practice to the final dance being executed with finesse. He brings his creative involvement to each aspect, whether live performances or those later captured and made available through VR. This promotional sketch offers fans a detailed glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of the entire process.

Watch it here-

More about GOLDEN by BTS' Jungkook

GOLDEN marks the debut studio album by South Korean singer Jungkook of BTS, officially released on November 3, 2023, through BIGHIT MUSIC. The album draws inspiration from the "golden moments" in Jungkook's journey as a solo artist. GOLDEN achieved significant success, entering music charts in 25 countries and securing the top spot on charts in South Korea, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Japan.

It also reached the top 10 in 14 countries, including Australia, France, and Germany. Notably, the album debuted at number three in the United Kingdom, making it the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist. GOLDEN received accolades such as Album Bonsang at the 38th Golden Disc Awards and Artist of the Year – Album at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards.

Watch Standing Next To You here-

